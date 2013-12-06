Roasted Halibut with Miso-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
© Lisa Linder
Yield
Serves : 10
Peter Gordon
January 2002

Ingredients

  • Ten 8-ounce halibut steaks, cut about 3/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons sake
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons yellow miso
  • 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • Five-Vegetable Slaw, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Put the halibut in a large shallow dish and rub the steaks all over with the olive oil and thyme. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the melted butter with the sake, mirin, soy sauce and miso until combined. Add the sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Spread the sweet potatoes on a large rimmed nonstick baking sheet and roast them for 35 minutes, turning once, until tender and lightly browned.

Step 3    

Shortly before serving, heat a cast-iron grill pan until almost smoking. Season the halibut steaks with salt and pepper and grill, turning once, until they are just cooked through, about 7 minutes. Toss the sweet potatoes with the lime juice and parsley leaves. Set the halibut steaks on plates and top with the Five-Vegetable Slaw. Spoon the sweet potatoes alongside and serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Match this simple, flaky fish with a spicy, creamy white. Alternatively, a full-bodied and earthy Pinot Noir will complement the roasted sweet potatoes.

