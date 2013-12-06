Roasted Halibut with Miso-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Put the halibut in a large shallow dish and rub the steaks all over with the olive oil and thyme. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the melted butter with the sake, mirin, soy sauce and miso until combined. Add the sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Spread the sweet potatoes on a large rimmed nonstick baking sheet and roast them for 35 minutes, turning once, until tender and lightly browned.