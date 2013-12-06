Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Â© John Kernick
Tanya Holland spikes her mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and Tabasco, so they're a little spicy and deeply flavorful. Slideshow: Holiday Mashed Potato Recipes
Step 1
In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, uncovered, until tender, 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Cook over low heat, gently tossing, until the potatoes are dry, 2 minutes.
Step 2
Add the butter, cream and roasted garlic to the potatoes and mash over low heat until creamy and heated through. Add the Tabasco and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mashed potatoes to a bowl, garnish with the parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
The mashed potatoes can be made early in the day and reheated, covered, in a 325° oven.
