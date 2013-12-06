Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Â© John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Tanya Holland
November 2013

Tanya Holland spikes her mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and Tabasco, so they're a little spicy and deeply flavorful. Slideshow: Holiday Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons Mashed Roasted Garlic
  • 2 teaspoons Tabasco
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, uncovered, until tender, 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Cook over low heat, gently tossing, until the potatoes are dry, 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the butter, cream and roasted garlic to the potatoes and mash over low heat until creamy and heated through. Add the Tabasco and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mashed potatoes to a bowl, garnish with the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The mashed potatoes can be made early in the day and reheated, covered, in a 325° oven.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up