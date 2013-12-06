Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes

In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, uncovered, until tender, 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Cook over low heat, gently tossing, until the potatoes are dry, 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add the butter, cream and roasted garlic to the potatoes and mash over low heat until creamy and heated through. Add the Tabasco and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mashed potatoes to a bowl, garnish with the parsley and serve.