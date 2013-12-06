Roasted Garlic Jam
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Waldy Malouf
November 1996

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 6 large heads of garlic, unpeeled
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Halve the garlic heads crosswise. In a saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the garlic for 5 minutes; drain well. Trim off the roots.

Step 2    

Pour the oil into a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Add the garlic, cut side down, and roast for 1 hour, or until the garlic is soft.

Step 3    

Squeeze the garlic from the skins into a coarse strainer set over a bowl. Press the garlic through the strainer with a spatula. Whisk the puree until creamy.

Make Ahead

The jam can be refrigerated for up to 10 days. Save the garlicky oil to use in cooking.

