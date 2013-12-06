Roasted Garlic Jam

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. Halve the garlic heads crosswise. In a saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the garlic for 5 minutes; drain well. Trim off the roots.

Step 2 Pour the oil into a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Add the garlic, cut side down, and roast for 1 hour, or until the garlic is soft.