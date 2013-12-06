Roasted Garlic Butter Crostini with Tomato Confit

This recipe makes more than enough rich garlic butter for eight servings. Use leftovers to fix sublime garlic bread or toss with roasted vegetables and pasta. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250°. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil on a baking sheet. Arrange the tomatoes on the baking sheet and drizzle with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and top with the thyme sprigs. Bake for about 2 hours, or until the tomatoes are dry and firm but still pliable. Carefully transfer the tomatoes to a plate. Discard the thyme sprigs. Raise the oven temperature to 325°.
Set the garlic heads, cut side up, on a large piece of foil. Spread 2 tablespoons of the butter on the cut sides of the garlic and season with salt and pepper. Seal the garlic in the foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until very soft. Let cool.
Squeeze the garlic from the skins into a mini-processor. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and process until smooth. Transfer the garlic butter to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Spread each Crostini Toast with about 1 teaspoon of the garlic butter, top each with a confit tomato quarter and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5