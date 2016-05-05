Roasted Garlic and Sumac Tzatziki

Preheat the oven to 425°. Cut 1 inch off the top of the garlic. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil and wrap in foil. Roast for 45 minutes, until tender. Let cool. Squeeze out the cloves and mash until smooth.

Step 2

Peel the cucumber and grate it on the smallest holes of a box grater. Squeeze out all of the liquid. In a small bowl, mix the cucumber with 1 teaspoon of salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Squeeze out all of the liquid again. Combine the garlic and cucumber in a bowl. Add the remaining olive oil as well as all of the remaining ingredients, season with salt and mix well. Refrigerate the tzatziki for at least 1 hour before serving.