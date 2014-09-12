Roasted Fruit and Cheese Plate

Review Body: This certainly is a strange mix. I might just try it some time, if I can find the right figs and pears.

Author Name: Jennifer Larsen

Review Body: Trying to find alternate fruits to the figs and quince, which can be hard to locate. Any ideas? Apples would be easy. What else could be roasted that won't turn into a juicy mess (which might be great, just not for this cheese plate.)

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2017-09-26