Roasted Fruit and Cheese Plate
© Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
October 2014

This reimagined cheese plate combines roasted figs, pears and quince with blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts. Slideshow: Fruit Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup hazelnuts
  • 2 Bosc pears, halved lengthwise, cored and cut lengthwise into 3/4-inch wedges
  • 1 large quince (1 pound), peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 figs, halved lengthwise
  • 4 ounces blue cheese, thinly sliced or crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast for 7 to 10 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a kitchen towel and rub off the skins. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the pears and quince with the sugar, butter, lemon juice and a generous pinch of salt and spread in an even layer. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned in spots; add the figs during the last 5 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a platter and let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Scatter the cheese and hazelnuts over the fruit and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted fruit can be kept at room temperature for up to 3 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Sweet, sparkling red Italian dessert wine.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up