Roasted Fruit and Cheese Plate

This reimagined cheese plate combines roasted figs, pears and quince with blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts. Slideshow: Fruit Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast for 7 to 10 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a kitchen towel and rub off the skins. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the pears and quince with the sugar, butter, lemon juice and a generous pinch of salt and spread in an even layer. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned in spots; add the figs during the last 5 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a platter and let cool slightly.
Scatter the cheese and hazelnuts over the fruit and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: This certainly is a strange mix. I might just try it some time, if I can find the right figs and pears.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-12
Author Name: Jennifer Larsen
Review Body: Trying to find alternate fruits to the figs and quince, which can be hard to locate. Any ideas? Apples would be easy. What else could be roasted that won't turn into a juicy mess (which might be great, just not for this cheese plate.)
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-09-26