Roasted Fingerling Potato and Pressed Caviar Canapés

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes cut-side down and bake for about 25 minutes, until tender and browned on the bottom. Let cool to warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, roll out the caviar between 2 sheets of plastic wrap to a 5-by-6-inch rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the sheet into 20 diamonds or rectangles.