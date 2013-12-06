Roasted Fingerling Potato and Pressed Caviar Canapés
© Ellie Miller
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jacques Pépin
December 2008

For this easy, impressive hors d'oeuvre, Jacques Pépin tops roasted fingerling potatoes with sour cream and slender diamonds of pressed caviar. Boiled, sliced red potatoes also work. Slideshow: More Recipes by Jacques Pépin

Ingredients

  • 10 fingerling potatoes, scrubbed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pressed caviar (2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes cut-side down and bake for about 25 minutes, until tender and browned on the bottom. Let cool to warm.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, roll out the caviar between 2 sheets of plastic wrap to a 5-by-6-inch rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the sheet into 20 diamonds or rectangles.

Step 3    

Transfer the potatoes to a platter cut sides up and dollop sour cream on each. Top with the caviar diamonds and garnish with the chives. Serve right away.

