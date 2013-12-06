Roasted Fingerling Potato and Pressed Caviar Canapés

For this easy, impressive hors d'oeuvre, Jacques Pépin tops roasted fingerling potatoes with sour cream and slender diamonds of pressed caviar. Boiled, sliced red potatoes also work. Slideshow: More Recipes by Jacques Pépin
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes cut-side down and bake for about 25 minutes, until tender and browned on the bottom. Let cool to warm.
Meanwhile, roll out the caviar between 2 sheets of plastic wrap to a 5-by-6-inch rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the sheet into 20 diamonds or rectangles.
Transfer the potatoes to a platter cut sides up and dollop sour cream on each. Top with the caviar diamonds and garnish with the chives. Serve right away.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3812
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5