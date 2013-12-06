Roasted Fennel with Rosemary
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine
February 1996

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 large heads of fennel, trimmed and cut through the cores into 8 wedges each
  • 6 medium shallots, peeled and halved lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 lemon wedge

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. in a heavy medium casserole, toss the fennel with the shallots, butter, oil, rosemary and sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Cover tightly and roast in the oven for about 50 minutes, or until the fennel is tender, stirring the mixture 2 or 3 times.

Step 2    

Squeeze the lemon over the fennel and toss well, then transfer to a platter or plates and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked fennel can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day and gently reheated.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up