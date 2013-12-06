Roasted Fennel with Rosemary

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. in a heavy medium casserole, toss the fennel with the shallots, butter, oil, rosemary and sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Cover tightly and roast in the oven for about 50 minutes, or until the fennel is tender, stirring the mixture 2 or 3 times.
Step 2
Squeeze the lemon over the fennel and toss well, then transfer to a platter or plates and serve.
Make Ahead
The cooked fennel can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day and gently reheated.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5