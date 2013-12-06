Roasted Fennel with Olives

Preheat the oven to 450°. Coat a large nonstick baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Arrange the fennel on the baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and roast for 20 minutes. Transfer to a large baking dish. Lower the oven temperature to 375°.

In a bowl, cover the sun-dried tomatoes with hot water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and slice 1/4 inch thick.

Step 3

Melt the butter in a nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Pour over the fennel, cover tightly with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover and bake for about 30 minutes longer, or until the fennel is tender. Mix in the olives, sun-dried tomatoes and basil and serve.