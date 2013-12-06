Roasted Fennel with Olives
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Bob Chambers
November 1996

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut lengthwise into eighths
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 15 sun-dried tomato halves (not oil-packed)
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, sliced crosswise 1/8 inch thick
  • 1 cup Chicken Stock or canned low-sodium broth, skimmed of fat
  • 15 Calamata olives, pitted and quartered
  • 1/4 cup shredded fresh basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Coat a large nonstick baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Arrange the fennel on the baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and roast for 20 minutes. Transfer to a large baking dish. Lower the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2    

In a bowl, cover the sun-dried tomatoes with hot water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and slice 1/4 inch thick.

Step 3    

Melt the butter in a nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Pour over the fennel, cover tightly with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover and bake for about 30 minutes longer, or until the fennel is tender. Mix in the olives, sun-dried tomatoes and basil and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 106 kcal, Cholesterol 4 mg, Total Fat 4.2 gm, Saturated Fat 1 gm.

Serve With

Turkey.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up