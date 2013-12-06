Roasted Endives with Prosciutto
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Gabriel Kreuther
December 2004

Ingredients

  • 10 medium Belgian endives (about 3 1/2 pounds), halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425° and position a rack in the lower third. Working with 1 endive half at a time, gently tuck pieces of prosciutto between the leaves. Continue until all of the endives are filled.

Step 2    

In a large roasting pan, arrange the endives cut-side down in a single layer, overlapping them slightly. Scatter the butter on top and season with pepper. Roast the endives for about 1 hour, until tender, turning them once or twice. Spoon off any liquid in the roasting pan and continue to roast the endives for 15 to 20 minutes longer, turning occasionally, until golden and lightly caramelized. Transfer to a platter; serve.

