Roasted Eggplant with Peppers and Cucumbers

How to Make It
Roast the eggplant directly over a charcoal grill or a gas burner, or under the broiler; when the side nearest the heat is blackened and the eggplant has become soft, turn it with tongs. Repeat until the eggplant is evenly charred and softened throughout. Set it aside to cool.
Pick off as much of the eggplant skin as you can. Cut the flesh into strips less than 1 inch wide. If there are many blackish seeds, remove them. Transfer the eggplant strips to a colander set over a deep dish to drain for at least 30 minutes, or until no more liquid is being released.
Transfer the eggplant to a medium bowl. Add the remaining ingredients except for the salt and toss well. Season with salt before serving.
Author Name: arizjoe
Review Body: The trick is getting the eggplant just right. You want it cooked, and some of the water gone. Yet you don't want it reduced to a slime. Sort of like a caponata, and can be eaten with toasts, or can be eaten as a side with steak or seafood.
