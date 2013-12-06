Roasted Eggplant with Peppers and Cucumbers
Serves : 6
Marcella Hazan
June 1996

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • One 1 1/2-pound eggplant
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper (about 1/3 inch)
  • 1/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper (about 1/3 inch)
  • 1/2 cup diced cucumber (about 1/3 inch)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the eggplant directly over a charcoal grill or a gas burner, or under the broiler; when the side nearest the heat is blackened and the eggplant has become soft, turn it with tongs. Repeat until the eggplant is evenly charred and softened throughout. Set it aside to cool.

Step 2    

Pick off as much of the eggplant skin as you can. Cut the flesh into strips less than 1 inch wide. If there are many blackish seeds, remove them. Transfer the eggplant strips to a colander set over a deep dish to drain for at least 30 minutes, or until no more liquid is being released.

Step 3    

Transfer the eggplant to a medium bowl. Add the remaining ingredients except for the salt and toss well. Season with salt before serving.

