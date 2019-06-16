Roasted Eggplant Sauce
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
2019 Best New Chef Misti Norris roasts eggplant until it fully collapses then whirls it with honey and oil to create this sauce’s fluffy texture. 

Ingredients

  • 1 large (12 ounce) Japanese eggplant
  • 1 small garlic clove, thinly sliced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2/3 cup grapeseed oil

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 350°F. Tightly wrap eggplant in aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven directly on middle oven rack until tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Unwrap foil, and let cool 10 minutes. Peel and discard skin. Transfer eggplant to a food processor; add garlic, honey, and salt. Process until smooth, about 15 seconds. With processor running, pour oil through food chute, processing until mixture is blended and creamy, about 15 seconds. Refrigerate until ready to use, up to 3 days.

