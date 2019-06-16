Roasted Eggplant Sauce

Step

Preheat oven to 350°F. Tightly wrap eggplant in aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven directly on middle oven rack until tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Unwrap foil, and let cool 10 minutes. Peel and discard skin. Transfer eggplant to a food processor; add garlic, honey, and salt. Process until smooth, about 15 seconds. With processor running, pour oil through food chute, processing until mixture is blended and creamy, about 15 seconds. Refrigerate until ready to use, up to 3 days.