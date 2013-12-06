Roasted Eggplant in Smoky Tomato Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Bharti Kirchner
February 1996

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants, halved lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 pounds plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon freshly ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Coarsely chopped cilantro
  • Lemon wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel the tomatoes and puree them in a blender or food processor. Remove the eggplant flesh from the skin with a fork; discard the skin, and coarsely chop the flesh.

Step 2    

Heat the olive oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add the onion and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until softened and lightly browned around the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cumin and turmeric to lightly coat the onion. Add the tomato puree, reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, until slightly thickened, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in a little water if the sauce is too thick. Add the eggplant, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of cayenne. Cover and cook over low heat for 10 more minutes. Season with salt and cayenne, garnish with cilantro and serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The eggplant can be refrigerated for 1 day. Rewarm before serving.

Notes

One Serving Calories 178 kcal, Protein 6 gm, Carbohydrate 34 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat 4.8 gm, Saturated Fat .6 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up