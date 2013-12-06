Roasted Eggplant Caviar Crostini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 8 HORS D'OEUVRES
Joseph Keller and Thomas Keller
March 1998

Make the topping a day ahead to allow the flavor to develop. The extra eggplant caviar can be used on a pizza or as filling for a fluffy omelet.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants (about 1 pound each), halved lengthwise
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 8 Crostini Toasts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Score the cut sides of the eggplants in a crisscross pattern and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of salt. Arrange the eggplant halves, cut side down, on a large platter, cover with a baking sheet and weight down with cans. Let stand for 1 hour to press the moisture from the eggplants.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on a baking sheet. Pat the eggplants dry with paper towels and set them, cut side down, on the baking sheet. Bake the eggplants for about 1 hour, or until very soft. Let cool slightly, then remove the skin and seeds and finely chop the pulp. Put the pulp in a strainer and press out as much moisture as possible.

Step 3    

Transfer the eggplant to a food processor and stir in the garlic and mustard, some pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Refrigerate the eggplant caviar overnight. Let the eggplant caviar return to room temperature, then spread each Crostini Toast with a heaping teaspoon of the eggplant caviar and serve.

Make Ahead

The eggplant caviar can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

