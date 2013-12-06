Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Bruschetta

Cut a French baguette into 36 1/4-inch-thick slices and brush lightly with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toast in a 350° oven for about 7 minutes until golden. Rub the toasts with 2 halved garlic cloves.

Step 2

Lightly coat 2 large baking sheets with vegetable oil cooking spray. Slice 1 medium eggplant lengthwise 1/4 inch thick and arrange the slices on 2 baking sheets. Brush with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 10 minutes, until softened. Cut the eggplant into 1/2 -inch dice and transfer to a large bowl. Add 1 large seeded, diced ( 1/4 inch) tomato, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 12 shredded fresh basil leaves. Season with salt and pepper.