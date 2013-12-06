Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Bruschetta
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 36
Food & Wine
December 1995

The Upper Crust in New York City suggests these guilt-free hors d°oeuvres.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 French baguette, cut into 36 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 halved garlic cloves
  • 1 medium eggplant
  • 1 large seeded, diced tomato
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon shredded fresh basil leaves
  • Salt and pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut a French baguette into 36 1/4-inch-thick slices and brush lightly with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toast in a 350° oven for about 7 minutes until golden. Rub the toasts with 2 halved garlic cloves.

Step 2    

Lightly coat 2 large baking sheets with vegetable oil cooking spray. Slice 1 medium eggplant lengthwise 1/4 inch thick and arrange the slices on 2 baking sheets. Brush with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 10 minutes, until softened. Cut the eggplant into 1/2 -inch dice and transfer to a large bowl. Add 1 large seeded, diced ( 1/4 inch) tomato, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 12 shredded fresh basil leaves. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Mound the eggplant-tomato mixture on the garlic-rubbed toasts and serve.

Notes

One hors d'oeuvre: Calories 42 kcal, Total Fat 1.8 gm, Saturated Fat .3 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up