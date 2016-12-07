Roasted Eggplant and Cauliflower Salad with Tahini Green  Goddess Dressing 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Kay Chun
January 2017

A mix of roasted and fresh vegetables, layered into a big dish and topped with watercress, makes a striking presentation here. The dressing, made with yogurt, tahini, anchovies and herbs, is the perfect topper. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds cauliflower, cored and cut into 1-inch florets 
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound Japanese eggplant, sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt, preferably 2% 
  • 1/4 cup tahini 
  • 5 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained  
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 
  • 8 ounces Persian or kirby cucumbers, thinly sliced  
  • 2 Hass avocados, peeled and cut into wedges 
  • 6 cups watercress (4 ounces), stemmed 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.  On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread in an even layer. On a second rimmed baking sheet, toss the eggplant with 1/4 cup  of the olive oil and season  with salt and pepper; spread in an even layer. Roast the vegetables, stirring occasionally,  until golden and tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to racks to cool. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, puree the yogurt, tahini, anchovies, garlic and lemon juice until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in 3 tablespoons of water and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Stir in  the dill and parsley. 

Step 3    

In a 3- to 4-quart glass  trifle dish or bowl, spread the cucumbers in an even layer; season with salt and pepper. Top with the cooled eggplant and cauliflower and the avocados and season with salt and pepper. Finish with the watercress and serve the salad with the tahini dressing.

Make Ahead

The roasted vegetables and the dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.

