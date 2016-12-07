Roasted Eggplant and Cauliflower Salad with Tahini Green  Goddess Dressing 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread in an even layer. On a second rimmed baking sheet, toss the eggplant with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread in an even layer. Roast the vegetables, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to racks to cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a food processor, puree the yogurt, tahini, anchovies, garlic and lemon juice until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in 3 tablespoons of water and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Stir in the dill and parsley.