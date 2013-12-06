Roasted Eggplant and Arugula Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 FIRST-COURSE OR SIDE-DISH SERVINGS
Marcia Kiesel
December 1997

 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons olive oil
  • One 1-pound eggplant—peeled, sliced crosswise 1 inch thick and each slice cut into 4 strips
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 8 cups bite-size pieces of arugula

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Pour 2 tablespoons of the oil onto a baking sheet and dip each strip of eggplant into the oil to coat. Season the strips with salt and pepper. Roast the eggplant on the bottom shelf of the oven until tender and deep brown on the underside, about 25 minutes. Using a metal spatula, scrape up the eggplant and transfer to a plate. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil with the balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large bowl, toss the arugula with 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Transfer the salad to a platter and arrange the roasted eggplant on top. Drizzle the eggplant with the remaining 2 tablespoons of dressing and serve.

