Roasted Duck Breasts with Grapefruit Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcus Samuelsson
December 1996

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 grapefruits—1 squeezed (2/3 cup juice), 1 peeled and sectioned
  • 4 duck breast halves (5 to 6 ounces each), skin scored in a crosshatch pattern
  • 1 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Sweet Potato Pancakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Mix 1/4 teaspoon each of the honey and sugar with 2 tablespoons of the grapefruit juice. Brush on the duck.

Step 2    

Heat an ovenproof large skillet. When the pan is hot, add the duck breasts, skin side down, and sear over low heat until browned, about 6 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook for 2 minutes, then roast in the oven for 5 minutes. Let the duck rest on a cutting board for 4 minutes, covered loosely with foil.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small nonreactive saucepan, mix the remaining 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1 1/4 teaspoons honey with 1 tablespoon of the duck fat from the pan. Cook until the mixture is light brown, then add the stock, cream, thyme and the remaining 1/2 cup grapefruit juice. Simmer over moderate heat until reduced to 1/2 cup. Stir in the butter and grapefruit sections and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

Step 4    

Thinly slice the duck breasts and arrange on warmed plates with the pancakes. Top with the grapefruit sauce and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Red is usually a good choice for duck, but the acidity in the grapefruit sauce will challenge most reds. Go for one with plenty of acidity on its own, such as a Barbera d'Alba from Italy.

