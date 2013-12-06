Roasted Duck Breasts with Grapefruit Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Mix 1/4 teaspoon each of the honey and sugar with 2 tablespoons of the grapefruit juice. Brush on the duck.

Step 2 Heat an ovenproof large skillet. When the pan is hot, add the duck breasts, skin side down, and sear over low heat until browned, about 6 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook for 2 minutes, then roast in the oven for 5 minutes. Let the duck rest on a cutting board for 4 minutes, covered loosely with foil.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small nonreactive saucepan, mix the remaining 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1 1/4 teaspoons honey with 1 tablespoon of the duck fat from the pan. Cook until the mixture is light brown, then add the stock, cream, thyme and the remaining 1/2 cup grapefruit juice. Simmer over moderate heat until reduced to 1/2 cup. Stir in the butter and grapefruit sections and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.