Roasted Dry-Aged Rib of Beef with Creamed Greens
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Christina Lecki
December 2015

Chef Christina Lecki of NYC’s The Breslin makes a quick and easy compound butter with parsley, marjoram and peppercorns to melt over tender beef rib roast. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

RIB ROAST

  • One 10-pound beef rib roast, chine bone removed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 5 thyme sprigs

MARJORAM BUTTER

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped brined green peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons chopped marjoram
  • 1 tablespoon chopped thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

CREAMED ESCAROLE AND SPINACH

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 4 anchovy fillets in oil, drained and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 4 bunches of escarole (2 pounds), trimmed and chopped (24 cups)
  • 3 cups heavy cream
  • 4 bunches of curly spinach (2 pounds), stemmed (20 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the rib roast

Preheat the oven to 450°. Set the roast fat side up on a rack set in a roasting pan. Rub all over with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the stock and the rosemary and thyme sprigs to the pan. Roast for  30 minutes, until well browned. Reduce the oven temperature to 350° and roast the meat for about 2 1/2 hours longer, until  an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the roast registers 125° for medium rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the marjoram butter

In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Let the butter stand at room temperature.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the creamed escarole and spinach

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, anchovies and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the anchovies dissolve, about 2 minutes. In batches, stir in the escarole until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Simmer briskly until the cream is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Add the spinach in batches, stirring, until wilted. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are very tender and the cream is reduced and very thick, about 30 minutes longer. Stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper.

Step 4    

Spread the marjoram butter all over the warm roast. Cut  the roast off the bone, then thinly slice. Serve with the creamed escarole and spinach.

Make Ahead

The marjoram butter can be refrigerated for 2 days; bring to room temperature before using. The creamed escarole and spinach can be refrigerated overnight and reheated before serving.

