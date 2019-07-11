Roasted Curry Tomato Pie
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Samantha Fore
August 2019

Turmeric gives the rustic crust of this tomato pie a glorious golden glow, but the real star (other than the ripe summer tomatoes) are the sweet and tangy tamarind onions, which complement the spiced, cheesy filling beautifully.

Ingredients

PASTRY CRUST

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (about 6 3/8 ounces), plus more for work surface
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon if using Morton’s kosher salt)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (4 ounces), cubed
  • 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water

TAMARIND ONIONS

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon tamarind concentrate

FILLING

  • 2 pounds ripe red medium-size and cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 tablespoon Madras curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 8 ounces low-moisture mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 2 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped (about 2/3 cup)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise (such as Duke’s)
  • 1 serrano chile, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pastry crust

Pulse flour, salt, turmeric, and black pepper in a food processor until combined. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly and butter is cut into small bits, about 10 times. Slowly add 4 tablespoons ice water while pulsing, adding up to 1 more tablespoon ice water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until dough comes together and forms a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    Make the tamarind onions

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Stir in onion, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in tamarind concentrate until combined. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 3    Make the filling

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 layers of paper towels. Cut medium-size tomatoes into 1/2-inch-thick slices; cut cherry tomatoes in half. Place tomatoes on paper towels; sprinkle one side with curry powder and ½ teaspoon salt; flip and sprinkle the other side with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir together cheeses, onion, mayonnaise, serrano, and red pepper in a large bowl. On a floured surface, roll pastry dough into a 12-inch circle or oval, trimming edges, if needed. Transfer dough to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Spread cheese mixture over dough, leaving a 2 1/2-inch border around edge. (You may not need all of cheese mixture.) Layer sliced tomatoes, curry side down, on cheese mixture; fill in with cherry tomatoes. Top with tamarind onions. Fold exposed border of dough circle toward center, pleating as necessary. Drizzle tomatoes and onions with olive oil; brush exposed crust with egg.

Step 5    

Bake in preheated oven until filling is bubbling and crust is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes.

Suggested Pairing

Cassis-scented Provençal rosé.

