Roasted Cranberry-Grape Sauce
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
November 2017

In this clever and tasty riff on traditional cranberry sauce, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege tosses cranberries with juicy red grapes before roasting in the oven. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound seedless red grapes, stemmed 
  • Two 10-ounce bags fresh or thawed frozen cranberries (5 cups) 
  • 2/3 cup sugar 
  • 6 thyme sprigs 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Pinch of kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, toss the grapes with the cranberries, sugar, thyme, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt. Roast, stirring halfway through, until the cranberries and grapes just start to burst, 20 minutes. Let cool before serving.  

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

