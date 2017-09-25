Roasted Cranberry-Grape Sauce

Author Name: Kelli Kostizak

Review Body: This is a really amazing recipe. I made it last year for Thanksgiving and still remember it! Therefore I am making it again this year. You know it is good when you remember a recipe from a year ago and sacrifice the excitement of making a new recipe in order to make an old favorite. Start the grapes first because they take longer to get soft and break. I like to mash it all in a bowl at the end to encourage the grapes to break down even more. I never add any sugar and it is just as good!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-11-21