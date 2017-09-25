Roasted Cranberry-Grape Sauce

In this clever and tasty riff on traditional cranberry sauce, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege tosses cranberries with juicy red grapes before roasting in the oven. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, toss the grapes with the cranberries, sugar, thyme, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt. Roast, stirring halfway through, until the cranberries and grapes just start to burst, 20 minutes. Let cool before serving.
Author Name: Kelli Kostizak
Review Body: This is a really amazing recipe. I made it last year for Thanksgiving and still remember it! Therefore I am making it again this year. You know it is good when you remember a recipe from a year ago and sacrifice the excitement of making a new recipe in order to make an old favorite. Start the grapes first because they take longer to get soft and break. I like to mash it all in a bowl at the end to encourage the grapes to break down even more. I never add any sugar and it is just as good!
