Roasted Corn and Scallion Guacamole
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2014

This chunky guacamole gets a generous addition of fresh corn and crunchy scallions for a great dip. Slideshow: Great Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to roast at 450°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

On the lined baking pan, toss together the corn, scallions and oil. Season with salt and pepper, and then spread into an even layer. Roast for 10-15 minutes, or until the corn is lightly browned and scallions are soft.

Step 3    

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the corn, green onions and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4    

Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.

