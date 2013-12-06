Roasted Corn and Scallion Guacamole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to roast at 450°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2 On the lined baking pan, toss together the corn, scallions and oil. Season with salt and pepper, and then spread into an even layer. Roast for 10-15 minutes, or until the corn is lightly browned and scallions are soft.

Step 3 In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the corn, green onions and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.