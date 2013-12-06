Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush the corn with the sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap each ear in foil and bake for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Let cool, then unwrap the corn and, working over a bowl, cut the kernels from the cobs.

Step 2 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderately low heat, stirring, until it's lightly crisp and the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat.