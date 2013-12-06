Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux

No one seems to know the exact definition of the popular Creole side dish maque choux, or smothered corn, but it has its roots in the classic southern recipe for skillet-fried corn. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush the corn with the sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap each ear in foil and bake for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Let cool, then unwrap the corn and, working over a bowl, cut the kernels from the cobs.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderately low heat, stirring, until it's lightly crisp and the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat.
Add the onion and bell pepper to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the corn, bacon and garlic and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the cream, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cream thickens and coats the corn, about 8 more minutes. Stir in the sliced scallions and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
