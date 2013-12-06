Roasted Cod with Potatoes and Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the leeks and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are tender and the juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the parsley and remove from the heat.

Step 2 Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter. Layer one-third of the potatoes in the pan, overlapping slightly; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spoon half of the leek mixture over the potatoes, top with another layer of potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining leeks and potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, dot with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and pour the stock around the edges. Bake in the upper third of the oven for 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. If they start to overbrown, cover loosely with foil.