Roasted Cod with Potatoes and Leeks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Judith Sutton
November 1996

To save cooking time: use a food processor or mandoline to slice the potatoes very thin. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups thinly sliced mushrooms (about 5 ounces)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, peeled and very thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups Chicken Stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1 1/2 pounds cod fillet in one piece
  • 3 large leeks, white and tender green—split, thinly sliced corsswise and thoroughly rinsed (about 3 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 large plum tomato, diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the leeks and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are tender and the juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the parsley and remove from the heat.

Step 2    

Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter. Layer one-third of the potatoes in the pan, overlapping slightly; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spoon half of the leek mixture over the potatoes, top with another layer of potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining leeks and potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, dot with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and pour the stock around the edges. Bake in the upper third of the oven for 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. If they start to overbrown, cover loosely with foil.

Step 3    

Rub the cod with the oil, season with salt and pepper and set it on the potatoes. Scatter the tomato and the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley over the fish. Bake uncovered for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cod is just cooked through. Serve immediately , spooning any pan juices over the potatoes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up