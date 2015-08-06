Roasted Citrus, Red Onion, and Portobello Mushroom Quinoa

One of quinoa’s greatest values is a backdrop for, and receiver of, other flavors. Serve this alongside roasted chicken for a very flavorful and comforting meal. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line one baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the red onions, mushrooms, and oranges with 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread in a single layer and roast until tender and lightly browned on the edges, about 20 minutes.
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a fine mesh sieve to strain out the remaining cooking liquid. Transfer the quinoa to a bowl and set aside.
Combine the orange juice, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl and whisk to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.
Add the roasted onions, mushrooms, citrus, and quinoa to a large bowl. Toss in the chopped parsley, pour in the dressing and gently mix to incorporate. Season the mixture with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.
