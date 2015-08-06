Roasted Citrus, Red Onion, and Portobello Mushroom Quinoa

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line one baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the red onions, mushrooms, and oranges with 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread in a single layer and roast until tender and lightly browned on the edges, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a fine mesh sieve to strain out the remaining cooking liquid. Transfer the quinoa to a bowl and set aside.

Step 3 Combine the orange juice, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl and whisk to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.