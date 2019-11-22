Roasted Citrus with Crunchy Three-Seed Brittle

The star of this effortless side is the sweet and savory brittle spiked with chile oil and studded with sesame, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds, it’s the perfect crunchy counterpoint to quick-roasted winter citrus. This salad is equally delicious served warm or at room temperature.
How to Make It
Position one oven rack 3 inches from heat; position second rack in middle of oven. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stir together white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, pepitas, sunflower seed kernels, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon chile-sesame oil, orange zest, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a small bowl. Gradually drizzle in 1 tablespoon honey, stirring to combine. Transfer to prepared baking sheet; press mixture into an 8-inch square.
Bake on middle rack in preheated oven until sugar melts, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 25 minutes (brittle will harden as it cools). Break into bite-size pieces.
Stir together lime juice, 1 tablespoon chile-sesame oil, remaining 2 teaspoons honey, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a small bowl; set aside.
Increase oven temperature to high broil. Gently toss together citrus and remaining 1 tablespoon chile-sesame oil in a large bowl. Arrange citrus in an even layer on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Broil on top rack in preheated oven until sizzling, 1 minute and 30 seconds to 2 minutes.
Transfer roasted citrus to a large platter. Drizzle evenly with lime juice mixture; garnish with sea salt, and top with brittle.