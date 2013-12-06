Roasted Chioggia Beets with Feta
© Miki Duisterhof
Serves : 8
Clifford Harrison and Anne Quatrano
April 1998

Chioggia beets, which show off their pretty white and pink rings when sliced, are a sweet accent to tangy feta. Chefs Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison serve this dish as a salad or cheese course after the main course. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup raspberry vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely cracked black pepper
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
  • 8 small beets (about 2 1/2 pounds), washed and trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small bits
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, thinly sliced (see Note)
  • Handful of spicy baby greens, such as mizuna, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup of the raspberry vinegar, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the honey, the shallot, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Whisk in the grapeseed oil until emulsified.

Step 2    

Arrange the beets so they fit snugly in a single layer in a deep baking dish. Add enough water to barely cover the beets, then add the remaining 1/4 cup of vinegar and 1 1/2 tablespoons of honey and the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the beets are tender when pierced with a knife. Let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Drain and peel the beets and slice them 1/4 inch thick. Add them to the honey dressing and let cool for up to 4 hours.

Step 4    

To serve, arrange half of the beet slices on 8 small plates and cover with the feta. Top with the remaining beet slices and drizzle each serving with about 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Garnish with the greens and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted beets can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Let return to room temperature before proceeding.

Notes

Use the least salty feta you can find. Creamy Bulgarian feta is an especially good choice here. If you can only find salty feta cheese, soak it in milk and water overnight to mellow the edge.

