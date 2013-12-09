Roasted Chile Guacamole

Step 1

Preheat your oven’s broiler. In an oven-safe baking dish or directly on the rack, broil the poblano pepper and Fresno chile until skin is blackened, about 10 minutes, turning halfway through. Place the peppers in a room-temperature bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for 15 minutes. When cool, peel away the skin and remove the stem and seeds. Chop finely and set aside.