Roasted Chile Guacamole

This guacamole’s star ingredients require a little bit of time under the broiler, but the result is worth the wait. Slideshow: Terrific Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat your oven’s broiler. In an oven-safe baking dish or directly on the rack, broil the poblano pepper and Fresno chile until skin is blackened, about 10 minutes, turning halfway through. Place the peppers in a room-temperature bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for 15 minutes. When cool, peel away the skin and remove the stem and seeds. Chop finely and set aside.
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro and roasted chiles. Serve with tortilla chips.
Make Ahead
