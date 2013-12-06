Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Parsley
Yield
Serves : 4
Darra Goldstein
November 1997

The buttery onion and herb stuffing here keeps the bird moist during roasting and acts as a condiment once it's done.  Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • One 4-pound chicken, rinsed and dried

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the onions and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the parsley and thyme, season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook until the herbs are barely wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in the butter and lemon juice and cook just until the butter melts. Scrape the herb stuffing onto a plate and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Carefully loosen the chicken skin starting at the neck end, being careful not to tear it. Push about three-quarters of the herb mixture underneath the skin, working it over the breast and around the thighs and drumsticks. Stuff the remainder into the body cavity.

Step 3    

Tie the legs together and set the chicken on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast the chicken, basting occasionally, for about 1 hour and 25 minutes, or until the juices run clear with a thigh is pierced. Cover the chicken with aluminum foil after 45 minutes if the breast is browning too quickly.

Step 4    

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Suggested Pairing

When it comes to matching wines to chicken, the other ingredients narrow the choices more than the meat itself. This heavily herbed, juicy, roasted preparations points to a dry, rich, herby white, perhaps California Fumé (Sauvignon) Blanc, as an ideal accompaniment.

