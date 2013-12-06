Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Parsley

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the onions and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the parsley and thyme, season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook until the herbs are barely wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in the butter and lemon juice and cook just until the butter melts. Scrape the herb stuffing onto a plate and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 Carefully loosen the chicken skin starting at the neck end, being careful not to tear it. Push about three-quarters of the herb mixture underneath the skin, working it over the breast and around the thighs and drumsticks. Stuff the remainder into the body cavity.

Step 3 Tie the legs together and set the chicken on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast the chicken, basting occasionally, for about 1 hour and 25 minutes, or until the juices run clear with a thigh is pierced. Cover the chicken with aluminum foil after 45 minutes if the breast is browning too quickly.