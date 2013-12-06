Roasted Chicken with Garlic, Rosemary and Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Steven Chiappetti
December 1997

Steven Chiappetti feels that trussing a bird with needle and string is not critical. He simply ties the wings back and ties the legs together to keep the bird in a neat shape and help it cook evenly.  Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 15 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary leaves
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One 4-pound chicken
  • 3 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 pounds red potatoes, halved or quartered if large
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large mortar or mini-processor, combine the olive oil, garlic and rosemary with 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper; pound or process to a paste. Rub the garlic paste under and over the skin of the chicken in the cavity. Set the chicken on a rack in a large flameproof roasting pan and roast for 45 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove the rack with the chicken and discard the fat from the pan. Add the chicken stock and lemon juice to the pan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, scraping up any browned bits. Set the rack with the chicken in the pan. Place the potatoes around the chicken and roast for 30 to 40 minutes, basting often, until the juices run clear when a thigh is pierced.

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to a carving board and cover it loosely with foil. Set the pan over high heat and cook, stirring often, 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the chicken on a large, warmed platter, surround with the potatoes and sprinkle with the chives. Pass the pan juices separately.

Suggested Pairing

The lemon juice makes this dish challenging to match. Try a medium-bodied and fruity red, like Georges Duboeuf Morgon, instead of a white because of the assertive garlic and rosemary.

