Roasted Chicken with Garlic, Rosemary and Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large mortar or mini-processor, combine the olive oil, garlic and rosemary with 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper; pound or process to a paste. Rub the garlic paste under and over the skin of the chicken in the cavity. Set the chicken on a rack in a large flameproof roasting pan and roast for 45 minutes.

Step 2 Remove the rack with the chicken and discard the fat from the pan. Add the chicken stock and lemon juice to the pan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, scraping up any browned bits. Set the rack with the chicken in the pan. Place the potatoes around the chicken and roast for 30 to 40 minutes, basting often, until the juices run clear when a thigh is pierced.