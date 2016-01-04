Roasted Chicken Thighs with Smoked Paprika

© Scott Hocker
Spanish paprika gives a rounded, smoky edge to this simply roasted chicken thighs. Substitute the hot version of Spanish paprika for a spicier meal. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°.
Step 2
Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt, pepper and the paprika. Rub the chicken with the oil. Roast the rubbed chicken in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Test by piercing a paring knife all the way to the bone. Serve.
Make Ahead
The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Add the oil before roasting.
