Roasted Chicken Thighs with Lime Salt
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
July 2014

Lime leaves can be a bit difficult to source, but once purchased, this three-ingredient dish is absurdly simple to put together. It goes well with everything from rice to salad to sauteed greens. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
  • 2 kaffir lime leaves (see Note)
  • 4 large bone-in chicken thighs with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.

Step 2    

In a clean spice grinder or coffee mill, whir together the sea salt and lime leaves until well-combined and the sea salt is fine. Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with the lime salt. Rub the chicken with the oil.

Step 3    

Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Test by piercing a paring knife all the way to the bone. Serve.

Make Ahead

The lime salt–seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Add the oil before roasting.

Notes

Kaffir lime leaves, popular in Indonesian, Thai and other Southeast Asian cuisines, are available at specialty food stores and online.

 

