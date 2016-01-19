Roasted Chicken Thighs with Lime Salt

Lime leaves can be a bit difficult to source, but once purchased, this three-ingredient dish is absurdly simple to put together. It goes well with everything from rice to salad to sauteed greens. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°.
In a clean spice grinder or coffee mill, whir together the sea salt and lime leaves until well-combined and the sea salt is fine. Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with the lime salt. Rub the chicken with the oil.
Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Test by piercing a paring knife all the way to the bone. Serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
Kaffir lime leaves, popular in Indonesian, Thai and other Southeast Asian cuisines, are available at specialty food stores and online.
