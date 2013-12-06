Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the leeks and cook over moderate heat until just softened but still bright green, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Stir in the chicken, half of the Fontina and the olives and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll or stretch the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet. Spread the chicken and leek mixture on the pizza, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the olive oil. Sprinkle the remaining Fontina over the top and season with pepper.