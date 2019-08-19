Roasted Chicken and Acorn Squash with Sumac Brown Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet; sprinkle evenly with 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Refrigerate, uncovered, 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Let chicken come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 450°F. Add acorn squash to baking sheet; drizzle chicken and squash with olive oil. Sprinkle squash with 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1 teaspoon black pepper. Tuck thyme sprigs around chicken and squash.

Step 3 Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F and squash is tender, about 35 minutes. Transfer chicken and squash to a platter. Discard thyme sprigs; reserve pan juices.