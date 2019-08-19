Roasted Chicken and Acorn Squash with Sumac Brown Butter
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Josh Miller
September 2019

Pre-salting the chicken makes for savory flavor throughout and helps crisp up the skin. Browning the butter adds nutty depth to the sauce; a flourish of sumac and Aleppo—though not fresh ingredients—adds a fresh, bright flavor to the finished dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken leg quarters (about 3 1/2 pounds)
  • 3 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 4 teaspoons lemon zest, divided
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 2 medium acorn squash, halved and cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon sumac, divided
  • 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
  • Fresh thyme leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet; sprinkle evenly with 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Refrigerate, uncovered, 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Let chicken come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 450°F. Add acorn squash to baking sheet; drizzle chicken and squash with olive oil. Sprinkle squash with 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1 teaspoon black pepper. Tuck thyme sprigs around chicken and squash.

Step 3    

Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F and squash is tender, about 35 minutes. Transfer chicken and squash to a platter. Discard thyme sprigs; reserve pan juices.

Step 4    

Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until browned and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Scrape pan juices from baking sheet into saucepan. Whisk in honey, 1/2 teaspoon sumac, remaining 2 teaspoons lemon zest, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drizzle over chicken and squash. Sprinkle with Aleppo pepper, thyme leaves, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon sumac.

Notes

Look for sumac at your local Middle Eastern market or on Amazon.

Suggested Pairing

Nutty, full-bodied, white Rioja.

