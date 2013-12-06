Roasted Chiappetti Leg of Lamb with Pesto Stuffing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Steven Chiappetti
December 1997

The name for this recipe is a tribute to Chiappetti Lamb Packing, Steven Chiappetti's family business for three generations.  More Amazing Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for burshing
  • 1 cup dried bread crumbs
  • One 1 1/2-pound butterflied and well-trimmed leg of lamb
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 medium eggplant, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • 4 medium tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a blender, combine the basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, garlic and water with 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Blend, stopping and scraping the sides of the blender as necessary, until a thick paste forms. Transfer the pesto to a bowl and stir in the bread crumbs.

Step 2    

Lay the lamb flat, boned side up, on a large work surface and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the pesto over the lamb, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Roll up the lamb and tie with butcher's twine; season with salt and pepper. Set the lamb on a rack in a large roasting pan and brush it with more olive oil. Arrange the eggplant and tomato slices in a single overlapping layer around the lamb. Brush the vegetables with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Roast the lamb for 15 minutes. reduce the oven temperature to 375° and roast for 30 minutes longer, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 140° for slightly pink meat. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and cover it loosely with foil; let stand for about 10 minutes. Slice the lamb and serve with the vegetables.

Suggested Pairing

A gutsy Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux like those from Château Pichon Lalande Pauiliac balances the assertive flavors of the pesto.

