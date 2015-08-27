Roasted Cherry Tomato Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
May 2014

This technique for roasting tomatoes is worth doing even without the salmon — just spoon on top of toasts for a fast appetizer. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • 1 small garlic clove, smashed
  • 1/2 a lemon, thinly sliced
  • 3 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2    

Place the salmon in an oven proof skillet, then season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, garlic, lemon slices, thyme sprigs, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over and around the salmon. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through and the tomatoes are slightly wilted, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up