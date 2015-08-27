Roasted Cherry Tomato Salmon

© Ian Knauer
This technique for roasting tomatoes is worth doing even without the salmon — just spoon on top of toasts for a fast appetizer. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Step 2
Place the salmon in an oven proof skillet, then season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, garlic, lemon slices, thyme sprigs, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over and around the salmon. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through and the tomatoes are slightly wilted, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve.
