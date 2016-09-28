Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Hazelnuts, Dates and Dill

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower wedges with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the hazelnuts on the upper rack for 10 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool slightly, then rub them together in a kitchen towel to remove the skins. Coarsely chop the nuts. Roast the cauliflower on the lower rack of the oven for about 30 minutes, turning halfway through, until tender and nicely charred in spots.