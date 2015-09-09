Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini Sauce

Step 1 Make the cauliflower

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a spice grinder, grind the first 8 ingredients to a powder. Brush the cauliflower with the olive oil and season generously all over with salt and pepper. Set the cauliflower in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and rub with the spice mix. Add 11/2 cups of water to the dish. Roast for 1 hour, or until tender and browned; add more water if necessary.