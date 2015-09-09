Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini Sauce
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Duskie Estes
October 2015

Chef Duskie Estes rubs aromatic seasonings and tangy sumac all over heads of cauliflower, then roasts them whole. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

Cauliflower

  • 2 tablespoons chopped thyme
  • 1 tablespoon sumac
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 small heads of cauliflower (1 1/4 pounds each), 1/2 inch trimmed off the bottoms
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt 
  • Black pepper

Tahini sauce

  • 1/3 cup tahini
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses
  • 1/2 teaspoon sumac
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • Kosher salt
  • Chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cauliflower

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a spice grinder, grind the first 8 ingredients to a powder. Brush the cauliflower with the olive oil and season generously all over with salt and pepper. Set the cauliflower in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and rub with the spice mix. Add 11/2 cups of water to the dish. Roast for 1 hour, or until tender and browned; add more water if necessary.

Step 2    Make the tahini sauce

In a blender, combine the first 6 ingredients and puree until very smooth. Season with salt. 

Step 3    

Serve the cauliflower whole, or cut into thick slabs and arrange on a platter. Garnish with parsley and serve with the tahini sauce. 

