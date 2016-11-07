Roasted Cauliflower Salad 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Jessica Largey
December 2016

Los Angeles chef Jessica Largey creates amazing layers of texture and flavor in her seasonal salad by combining both roasted and raw cauliflower with peppery greens, crisp radishes, chewy tart cherries and nutty pepitas. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large head of cauliflower (2 1/2 pounds), quartered lengthwise and cored 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 thyme sprigs 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup capers 
  • 1 bunch of red or green kale (8 ounces), stemmed and cut into 3/4-inch-wide ribbons 
  • 3 cups baby arugula 
  • 6 radishes, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch wedges 
  • 1/2 cup dried tart cherries, coarsely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup roasted pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Cut three-quarters of the cauliflower into 2-inch florets. Thinly slice the remaining cauliflower and reserve. 

Step 2    

On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the cauliflower florets with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the thyme and garlic; season with salt and toss to coat. Spread the cauliflower in an even layer and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden and tender. Discard the thyme and garlic. Sprinkle the cauliflower with the lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, season with salt and toss to coat. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup  of olive oil and 3 tablespoons  of lemon juice with the vinegar and capers until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

In a large bowl, combine the kale with 1/4 cup of the dressing and mix, gently massaging the kale to tenderize it. Add the arugula and another 2 tablespoons of the dressing and mix well.  

Step 5    

Arrange the roasted cauliflower on a platter and top with the radishes, cherries, greens and the reserved raw cauliflower. Spoon on the remaining dressing, scatter the pepitas  on top and serve. 

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

