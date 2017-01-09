Roasted Cauliflower Flatbreads with Celery Root Puree 
© Michael Turek
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

At Sakara Life, a plant-based meal delivery company, these chewy buckwheat flatbreads are served with an array of colorful, healthy toppings. This version, made with a tangy celery root puree and crispy roasted cauliflower, is garnished with crunchy, nutrient-rich hemp seeds, but you can also use roasted almonds or pistachios in their place. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

PUREE :

  • One 1-pound celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 

TOPPINGS :

  • One 1 1/2-pound head of purple cauliflower, cored and cut into 1-inch florets  
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 
  • Buckwheat Flatbreads  (see Note) or rye crackers, for serving 
  • Mixed microgreens and hulled hemp seeds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the puree In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the celery root until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl; let cool slightly. Using a potato masher, mash the celery root with the olive oil, lemon juice and thyme until almost smooth; season with salt.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the toppings Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until tender and browned in spots. 

Step 3    

Spread the puree on the buckwheat flatbreads and top with the cauliflower. Garnish with microgreens and hulled hemp seeds. Drizzle the flatbreads with olive oil, season with salt and serve. 

Make Ahead

The celery root puree and roasted cauliflower can be refrigerated separately overnight. Bring to room temperature to serve.

Notes

Get the Buckwheat Flatbread recipe here.

