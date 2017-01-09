Roasted Cauliflower Flatbreads with Celery Root Puree 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the puree In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the celery root until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl; let cool slightly. Using a potato masher, mash the celery root with the olive oil, lemon juice and thyme until almost smooth; season with salt.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the toppings Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until tender and browned in spots.