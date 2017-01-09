Roasted Cauliflower Flatbreads with Celery Root Puree 

At Sakara Life, a plant-based meal delivery company, these chewy buckwheat flatbreads are served with an array of colorful, healthy toppings. This version, made with a tangy celery root puree and crispy roasted cauliflower, is garnished with crunchy, nutrient-rich hemp seeds, but you can also use roasted almonds or pistachios in their place. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes
How to Make It
Make the puree In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the celery root until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl; let cool slightly. Using a potato masher, mash the celery root with the olive oil, lemon juice and thyme until almost smooth; season with salt.
Meanwhile, make the toppings Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until tender and browned in spots.
Spread the puree on the buckwheat flatbreads and top with the cauliflower. Garnish with microgreens and hulled hemp seeds. Drizzle the flatbreads with olive oil, season with salt and serve.
Get the Buckwheat Flatbread recipe here.
