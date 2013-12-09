Roasted Cauliflower and Quinoa Salad with Pepitas

Cooked quinoa gives lots of wonderful texture to this easy roasted-cauliflower salad, while the roasted pumpkin seeds add great nutty flavor. Slideshow: Salads with Grains
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the olive oil and crushed red pepper; season with salt and black pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, until the cauliflower is softened and browned in spots; toss with the remaining ingredients and serve warm.
