Roasted Cauliflower and Quinoa Salad with Pepitas
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
January 2014

Cooked quinoa gives lots of wonderful texture to this easy roasted-cauliflower salad, while the roasted pumpkin seeds add great nutty flavor. Slideshow: Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • One 2-pound head of cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup salted roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the olive oil and crushed red pepper; season with salt and black pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, until the cauliflower is softened and browned in spots; toss with the remaining ingredients and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up