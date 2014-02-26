Roasted Cauliflower and Quinoa with Candied Walnuts
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
February 2014

This simple and elegant dish makes an easy dinner party side. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small head of cauliflower
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons quinoa

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 420° and set the oven rack to the highest setting. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Cut cauliflower into bite-sized pieces, toss with the extra-virgin olive oil and spread on a sheet tray. Roast in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until soft and very brown in spots, turning half way through.

Step 3    

While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare the walnuts. Line a plate with a piece of parchment paper. Add the walnuts, sugar, salt and pepper to a small frying pan over high heat and stir well. Cook until the nuts have caramelized and all the liquid has evaporated, shaking the pan occasionally, about 4 minutes. Transfer the walnuts to the plate, making sure they are in a single layer.

Step 4    

Add the quinoa to a small frying pan over medium high heat. When the quinoa begins to pop, shake the pan occasionally and continue to cook for about 2 more minutes, or until the quinoa is fragrant and light brown. Remove from the heat.

Step 5    

To serve, place the roasted cauliflower on a serving platter and top with candied walnuts and toasted quinoa.

Make Ahead

The walnuts can be candied and the quinoa toasted up to 1 week in advance. Store each in a separate airtight container at room temperature.

