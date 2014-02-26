Roasted Cauliflower and Quinoa with Candied Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 420° and set the oven rack to the highest setting. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 Cut cauliflower into bite-sized pieces, toss with the extra-virgin olive oil and spread on a sheet tray. Roast in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until soft and very brown in spots, turning half way through.

Step 3 While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare the walnuts. Line a plate with a piece of parchment paper. Add the walnuts, sugar, salt and pepper to a small frying pan over high heat and stir well. Cook until the nuts have caramelized and all the liquid has evaporated, shaking the pan occasionally, about 4 minutes. Transfer the walnuts to the plate, making sure they are in a single layer.

Step 4 Add the quinoa to a small frying pan over medium high heat. When the quinoa begins to pop, shake the pan occasionally and continue to cook for about 2 more minutes, or until the quinoa is fragrant and light brown. Remove from the heat.