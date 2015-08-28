Roasted Castelvetrano Olive and Feta Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and arrange the feta cheese onto a serving dish and set aside.

Step 2 In a medium heatproof baking dish, stir together the olive oil, lemon juice, 3 sprigs of oregano, chili flakes and salt. Add the olives and peeled garlic to the dish and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes, until the olives are hot and the garlic is tender.

Step 3 Discard the oregano sprigs and pour the warm contents over the prepared feta cheese.