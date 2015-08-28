Roasted Castelvetrano Olive and Feta Salad

Castelvetrano olives are roasted in olive oil, lemon juice, chili, and garlic and served warm over feta cheese as a delicious side dish. The olives and garlic are also great served alongside sweet cherry tomatoes as a snack or with toasted pita and hummus. Slideshow: More Olive Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and arrange the feta cheese onto a serving dish and set aside.
In a medium heatproof baking dish, stir together the olive oil, lemon juice, 3 sprigs of oregano, chili flakes and salt. Add the olives and peeled garlic to the dish and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes, until the olives are hot and the garlic is tender.
Discard the oregano sprigs and pour the warm contents over the prepared feta cheese.
Sprinkle with the remaining leaves from 2 new sprigs of oregano over the top, and serve warm as side dish alongside toasted pita or naan bread.
Make Ahead
