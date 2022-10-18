Roasted Carrots with Preserved Lemon and Dates

This simple roasted carrots recipe comes together in minutes but delivers big flavors, thanks to the mixed herbs, bright citrus, and sweet dates. The fresh cilantro, parsley, and mint add so much green freshness to this dish, and work wonderfully with the orange, lemon, za'atar, and honey vinaigrette. The chopped preserved lemon adds tart punches of acidity, while the dates provide moments of sweet chewiness. Heating the baking sheet in the oven while it preheats helps ensure you get a nice char on the carrots. You can also grill the carrots for this dish; start them over direct heat and then move them to the side of the grill to finish cooking.