Roasted Carrots with Preserved Lemon and Dates

Vegetables Root Vegetables Carrot Roasted Carrots with Preserved Lemons and Dates Be the first to rate & review! Fresh herbs, two kinds of citrus, and a honey-za'atar vinaigrette give this charred carrot salad bright flavors. By Chandra Ram Chandra Ram Instagram Website Title: Associate Editorial Director, Food & WineLocation: ChicagoEducation: Bachelor's in Journalism from Loyola University Chicago Certified Sommelier, Court of Master SommeliersExpertise: cooking, baking, writing, editing, chefs, restaurants.Experience: Chandra Ram is a James Beard- and IACP-nominated food writer, editor, and cookbook author. She worked in restaurants for years before turning to food writing and has won multiple awards for her work, including more than a dozen Jesse H. Neal awards and the McAllister Editorial Fellowship.Chandra has been cooking since she was old enough to help her mother in the kitchen, and parlayed her love of food into a career that keeps her busy between the stove and her desk.As the associate editorial director for food, Chandra strategizes how to produce the tastiest recipes to help readers create delicious food in their home kitchens. She's worked in many different corners of the food world, from bartending at a French restaurant in London to running a catering business in Maine and consulting with restaurant owners on how to improve their menus all over the country.Her writing has been featured in Food & Wine, Food52, Epicurious, Gravy, Kitchn, and Plate. She is a frequent speaker at food events and industry conferences, and an interview subject for podcasts and video programs. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Margret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Christina Daley Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 This simple roasted carrots recipe comes together in minutes but delivers big flavors, thanks to the mixed herbs, bright citrus, and sweet dates. The fresh cilantro, parsley, and mint add so much green freshness to this dish, and work wonderfully with the orange, lemon, za'atar, and honey vinaigrette. The chopped preserved lemon adds tart punches of acidity, while the dates provide moments of sweet chewiness. Heating the baking sheet in the oven while it preheats helps ensure you get a nice char on the carrots. You can also grill the carrots for this dish; start them over direct heat and then move them to the side of the grill to finish cooking. Ingredients Carrots 7 large (1 pound total) orange carrots and purple carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, plus more to to taste Vinaigrette ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (from 1 navel orange) 2 tablespoons za'atar 2 teaspoons honey Pinch of kosher salt Additional Ingredients 1 cup pistachios, gently smashed ½ cup chopped dried dates (about 5 dates) ½ cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ½ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh mint 2 ½ tablespoons chopped preserved lemon Directions Prepare the Carrots: Place a large rimmed baking sheet in oven and preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together carrots and oil in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove hot baking sheet from oven and place carrots, cut-side down, on baking sheet. Roast carrots until lightly browned and cooked through but not soft, 15 to 20 minutes, turning halfway through baking time. While carrots roast, prepare the Vinaigrette: Place oil, lemon juice, orange juice, za'atar, honey, and salt in a small bowl or jar (secure lid to jar if using); whisk or shake until combined. Remove carrots from oven, and transfer to a cutting board; let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Cut into 1-inch pieces, and place in a large bowl. Add pistachios, dates, parsley, cilantro, mint, and preserved lemon. Drizzle Vinaigrette evenly over carrot mixture; toss to combine. Rate it Print