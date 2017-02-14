Roasted Carrots with Lebneh, Urfa, Pickled Shallots and Lime 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Tangy lebneh is an excellent match with the sweet roasted carrots in this great recipe from chef Hugh Acheson. It’s worth making the quick pickled shallots, too. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound medium carrots with green tops, scrubbed well, greens reserved for another use 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon Urfa biber (see Note) 
  • 1/4 cup Pickled Shallots  (see Note)
  • 1/2 lime 
  • 1/2 cup lebneh (about 3 ounces) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned  all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the carrots for 6 to 8 minutes, until they are just tender but still crisp in the center. 

Step 2    

Transfer the carrots to a platter and sprinkle with the Urfa. Scatter the pickled shallots on top, squeeze the lime over the carrots and serve with the lebneh on the side. 

Notes

Urfa biber (commonly referred to as Urfa pepper) is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes and intriguing salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. It’s available at laboiteny.com or amazon.com.

Pickled Shallots

