Roasted Carrots with Lebneh, Urfa, Pickled Shallots and Lime 

Tangy lebneh is an excellent match with the sweet roasted carrots in this great recipe from chef Hugh Acheson. It’s worth making the quick pickled shallots, too. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the carrots for 6 to 8 minutes, until they are just tender but still crisp in the center.
Transfer the carrots to a platter and sprinkle with the Urfa. Scatter the pickled shallots on top, squeeze the lime over the carrots and serve with the lebneh on the side.
Notes
Urfa biber (commonly referred to as Urfa pepper) is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes and intriguing salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. It’s available at laboiteny.com or amazon.com.
