Roasted Carrots with Beet Puree, Goat Cheese, and Hazelnuts

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. Remove tops from carrots, reserving 1/4 cup. (Discard remaining tops or reserve for another use.) Cut any large carrots in half so they are all roughly the same size. Toss together carrots, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until carrots are browned in spots and tender, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking.