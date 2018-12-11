Roasted Carrots with Beet Puree, Goat Cheese, and Hazelnuts
Victor Protasio
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Suzanne Goin
January 2019

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. These carrots, roasted and topped with a tangy beet puree, goat cheese, and toasted hazelnuts, are a celebration of produce and flavor. If Spanish Monte Enebro is not available, substitute French Ovalie Cendrée or fresh chèvre.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds small multicolored carrots with tops
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (4 ounce), diced
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts, toasted and crushed
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice  
  • Red Beet Puree
  • Young dandelion greens or arugula
  • 4 ounces Monte Enebro goat cheese or other young aged goat cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Remove tops from carrots, reserving 1/4 cup. (Discard remaining tops or reserve for another use.) Cut any large carrots in half so they are all roughly the same size. Toss together carrots, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until carrots are browned in spots and tender, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking.

Step 2    

While carrots roast, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until butter browns and smells nutty, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 1 minute. Carefully stir in hazelnuts, sherry vinegar, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Spread red beet puree in center of a large platter; arrange carrots on top. Spoon hazelnut sauce over carrots. Tuck dandelion greens and reserved carrot tops around carrots. Using a vegetable peeler, shave cheese over carrots.

