Roasted Butternut Squash with Aleppo Pepper
© Guy Ambrosino
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
November 2014

Dried Aleppo pepper flakes, from Syria, are relatively mild compared to other chiles, with a fruity depth that nicely complements butternut squash. Slideshow: Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and chopped into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the squash with olive oil and Aleppo pepper. Season with salt. Spread the squash on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for about 40 minutes, until tender and lightly browned, tossing once halfway through. Transfer to a bowl and serve.

Notes

Aleppo pepper can be found in Middle Eastern markets and some specialty foods shops.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up