Roasted Butternut Squash with Aleppo Pepper

Dried Aleppo pepper flakes, from Syria, are relatively mild compared to other chiles, with a fruity depth that nicely complements butternut squash. Slideshow: Butternut Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the squash with olive oil and Aleppo pepper. Season with salt. Spread the squash on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for about 40 minutes, until tender and lightly browned, tossing once halfway through. Transfer to a bowl and serve.
Notes
Aleppo pepper can be found in Middle Eastern markets and some specialty foods shops.
