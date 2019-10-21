Roasted Butternut Squash with Curry Leaves
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Nik Sharma
November 2019

Inspired by the warm flavors of South Indian kitchens, this butternut squash carries a wonderful aroma and strong punch of flavor. A sprinkling of marash chile flakes and curry leaves with coconut oil add a bit of heat and aroma while the black mustard seeds add a hint of nuttiness.

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons marash chile flakes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds
  • 24 fresh curry leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 425°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Toss butternut squash with coconut oil, chile flakes, salt, mustard seeds, and curry leaves in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Transfer to a baking dish, and roast in preheated oven on bottom rack until squash is tender and slightly browned, about 35 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting. Remove from oven; drizzle with lime juice, and serve warm.

Make Ahead

Butternut squash can be peeled and cubed 1 day ahead.

Notes

Substitute Aleppo pepper for the marash chile flakes, if desired. Find curry leaves at your local Asian grocery store or on amazon.com.

