Roasted Butternut Squash with Curry Leaves

Step

Preheat oven to 425°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Toss butternut squash with coconut oil, chile flakes, salt, mustard seeds, and curry leaves in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Transfer to a baking dish, and roast in preheated oven on bottom rack until squash is tender and slightly browned, about 35 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting. Remove from oven; drizzle with lime juice, and serve warm.