Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Peanuts and Fish Sauce 
© John Kernick
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Julia Turshen
February 2017

Julia Turshen dresses up simple roasted brussels spouts with a combination of olive oil, fish sauce and vinegar. It gives the sprouts great punchy flavor, while chopped peanuts on top add crunch. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • Chopped roasted unsalted peanuts, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts with  2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt. Spread  in an even layer and roast  for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened  and browned. 

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil with the fish sauce and vinegar. Drizzle the sauce over the warm brussels sprouts. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with chopped peanuts and serve.  

Serve With

Brown rice and fried eggs.

