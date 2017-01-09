Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Peanuts and Fish Sauce 

Julia Turshen dresses up simple roasted brussels spouts with a combination of olive oil, fish sauce and vinegar. It gives the sprouts great punchy flavor, while chopped peanuts on top add crunch. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprouts Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt. Spread in an even layer and roast for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and browned.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil with the fish sauce and vinegar. Drizzle the sauce over the warm brussels sprouts. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with chopped peanuts and serve.
Serve With
Brown rice and fried eggs.
geucey
Some of the adjustments I made is to add Shaoxing rice wine to the soy sauce + fish sauce, as it is too salty. I also added hot oil and sesame oil to the sauce. I served the dish on a 50-50 mixture of white & brown rice with thinning sliced scallions on top.
Review Rating: 5
2017-02-02