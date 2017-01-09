Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Peanuts and Fish Sauce 

Author Name: geucey

Review Body: Some of the adjustments I made is to add Shaoxing rice wine to the soy sauce + fish sauce, as it is too salty. I also added hot oil and sesame oil to the sauce. I served the dish on a 50-50 mixture of white & brown rice with thinning sliced scallions on top.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-02-02