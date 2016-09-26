Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cumin and Coriander
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Melissa Clark
November 2016

Simple roasted brussels sprouts are usually a crowd-pleaser, especially on a holiday table, but cookbook author Melissa Clark (author of Dinner), likes giving the sprouts a little bit of special treatment to make them a standout. Her trick is simple: She crushes coriander and cumin seeds in a mortar, then tosses the spices with the sprouts for the last 15 minutes of roasting. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Finely grated lemon zest, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a mortar, lightly crush the coriander and cumin seeds until coarsely ground.

Step 2    

On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange them in a single layer. Roast for 8 minutes, then add the crushed coriander and cumin and toss to coat the sprouts evenly. Roast for 10 to 15 minutes longer, until golden and crisp in spots. Transfer the sprouts to a serving platter, garnish with lemon zest and serve.

Make Ahead

The brussels sprouts can be made 3 hours ahead. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up