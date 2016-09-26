Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cumin and Coriander

Simple roasted brussels sprouts are usually a crowd-pleaser, especially on a holiday table, but cookbook author Melissa Clark (author of Dinner), likes giving the sprouts a little bit of special treatment to make them a standout. Her trick is simple: She crushes coriander and cumin seeds in a mortar, then tosses the spices with the sprouts for the last 15 minutes of roasting. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprouts Recipes